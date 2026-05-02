"Thought he was a coach": FC Bayern's transfer flop shares a curious anecdote about former boss Hansi Flick

During a friendly between Olympique Marseille – Sarr's club at the time – and Bayern, the Frenchman initially failed to recognise Flick. "He held out his hand at half-time and said, 'Top player!' But I assumed he was a member of the coaching staff, so I remained reserved. Later, I realised it was the Bayern Munich manager who had just won the Champions League!" the 34-year-old recalled.

Fortunately, there were no more mix-ups on his first day at Säbener Straße. "Shortly before my first training session at FC Bayern, coach Hansi Flick gave me a hug and said: 'I brought you here to play. I'm glad you're with us. Don't put any pressure on yourself.'"