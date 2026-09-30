AFP
'Excellent assist' - Thomas Tuchel lauds Trent Alexander-Arnold after Real Madrid star shines in long-awaited England return
Returning star makes his mark
Alexander-Arnold made a spectacular return to the England starting XI during a crucial Nations League clash against Czech Republic. The Real Madrid right-back delivered a sublime assist for Gordon to break the deadlock in Prague. England arrived seeking a response following a frustrating 3-2 defeat to World Cup holders Spain at Wembley.
Tuchel handed Alexander-Arnold his first start since October 2024, when he featured as a left-back under interim manager Lee Carsley in a victory over Finland. The 27-year-old became the ninth different right-back used by Tuchel in 24 games. Despite previous snubs, including missing out on the recent World Cup squad, Alexander-Arnold seized this rare opportunity to impress his manager.
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Proving a point in Prague
England dominated possession but initially struggled to break down a stubborn Czech defence. The hosts were reduced to ten men after just 25 minutes when Pavel Sulc received a red card for a reckless challenge on Elliot Anderson.
Two minutes into the second half, the Madrid star provided a moment of pure magic. After tracking back to regain possession, he whipped a teasing, right-footed cross that bypassed three defenders and found Gordon for a clinical stooping header.
Tuchel was quick to praise his defender's vital contribution. The German coach told BBC Radio 5 Live: "He did very well. He had an excellent assist. Overall, like everyone, he was professional, top attitude and one decisive action."
Tactical tweaks unlock Alexander-Arnold
Alexander-Arnold had already signalled his intent with a 70-yard run to support the attack moments before the goal. His unique creative ability remains his greatest asset, even if questions over his defensive solidity linger in the background. Tuchel acknowledged that a subtle tactical shift helped unlock the former Liverpool star's passing range.
"We never doubted that he can produce these kinds of assists," Tuchel added. "The deeper position in the second half suited him more than the higher position in the first half.
"Overall, I think we had a good and professional performance. Of course, the red card, especially an early red card, is such a heavy influence in the game. It makes the task sometimes a little bit more complicated psychologically."
- AFP
Earning a permanent starting spot
After demonstrating his abilities under Tuchel, he will now hope to feature again when the Three Lions face Croatia on Saturday. England need a win in that match to keep their hopes of reaching the Nations League knockout stage alive, as they are currently level with Croatia on three points.
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