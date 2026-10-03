Thomas Tuchel admits 'sympathy' for Raheem Sterling as former England star's career enters 'downward spiral'

Tuchel, who signed Sterling for Chelsea in 2022, reflected on the winger's dramatic fall from grace. The current England boss admitted that his former player has found it incredibly difficult to recapture the devastating form that defined his time at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola.

"I have a lot of sympathy for him and I feel that he has struggled ever since he left Man City and he was at the peak of his career," Tuchel said. "I was fighting for this transfer and he could never prove the importance that he normally had. It was a big step for him at that moment in time."

The German coach also expressed sadness over Sterling's off-field troubles, highlighting his strong personal character. "It's sad to see that someone struggles because he was a devoted father for his children and he was a family guy, a nice guy to be around. It just seems that he goes through a difficult period," he added. "I'm not sure how much is his fault, sometimes you just enter a strange spiral in your life, a downward spiral. Thoughts of with him of course, the belief is always that he can turn it around and I wish him the best."



