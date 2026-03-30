Thomas Tuchel not taking any risks with Jude Bellingham as England boss rules Real Madrid star out of Japan clash

Speaking to the BBC about the decision to omit the 22-year-old from the upcoming fixture, Tuchel was clear about his motivations. the German coach explained: "We will not take risks with Jude because he is coming off a muscle injury and you never know what might happen."

He added: “We have all gained from him being part of it. He was excellent in training, but he was involved as a neutral player. He was involved in not the whole 100 per cent of the training.

“So, it looked very, very good but we’re still holding him back, to not take a risk. The injury is a muscle, it’s a very particular one, and we absolutely don’t want the re-injury in this moment of the season.

“And him as well, it was very good that he was in camp. He was excellent. But the tendency is that he won’t play.”