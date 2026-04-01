Thomas Tuchel compares Harry Kane to Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo after England lose to Japan without talismanic captain

Despite the setback, the England manager remains confident that his side can find results without their record goalscorer, even if the task becomes significantly harder. Tuchel was adamant, however, that he is not looking to mould another player into a replica of Kane because such a profile simply does not exist.

"We can win games without Harry. We will win without Harry, we have won without Harry. But it's easier to win matches with Harry of course," Tuchel concluded. "I'm not looking for a second Harry Kane - there is no second Harry Kane." The Three Lions are now facing a period of reflection before they fly out to the United States for their final World Cup warm-up games against New Zealand and Costa Rica.