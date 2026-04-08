Thierry Henry explains why 'people don't understand' Michael Olise as he heaps praise on 'shy' Bayern Munich star

Reacting to this masterclass on CBS Sports, Henry broke down the specific traits that make Olise such a devastating modern-day forward. While many focus on his technical flair and crossing ability, the former Arsenal captain insisted that the Frenchman’s greatest weapon is his cognitive processing on the pitch.

"Michael is not like other players. He might be shy when you hand him a microphone, but he has a specific mindset, a certain vision of life and a vision of the game to match," Arsenal legend Henry said. "When he gets the ball, he sees things that few others can. He perceives the game differently, he sees it more with his brain than his eyes. He tries to imagine what might happen as soon as the ball leaves the goalkeeper. You have to anticipate what’s coming next.

"We all know he can dribble. Нe has his own way of looking at the game and life. That’s why sometimes, off the pitch, people don't understand him. But he’s a pleasant guy, a great guy. He doesn't say much off the field, but when he has the ball, he speaks very well through his play."