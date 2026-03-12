Thibaut Courtois reveals he sent private message to Antonin Kinsky after Tottenham goalkeeper's Champions League horror show

The Belgium international suggested that external factors might have contributed to the high-profile errors that led to Spurs trailing 3-0 after 15 minutes during the eventual 5-2 defeat. Courtois pointed to the state of the playing surface in Madrid as a potential culprit for the erratic slips that plagued the Spurs backline throughout the first half.

“Ultimately, I think the pitch is causing more problems, not just for Tottenham or Atletico but for many teams that have played there,” Courtois added. He also questioned Igor Tudor's decision to haul Kinsky off so early, suggesting it robbed the player of a chance for redemption. “Maybe he would have continued and made some great saves, but, well, they make that decision and that’s what happens."

