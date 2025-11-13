'They taught me how to behave off the field' - Pedri reveals Lionel Messi & Sergio Busquets influence during Barcelona breakthrough as midfielder aims to pass wisdom on to new generation

Pedri is the face of the latest 'Revista Barca' edition, a symbolic moment for a midfielder who arrived as a quiet 17-year-old and now stands among the team’s most influential figures. Five years on from his debut, the Canary Islander has become the heartbeat of Barcelona’s midfield, guiding the club through a generational reset after the departures of Messi, Busquets, Jordi Alba and Gerard Pique.

This season, Pedri has been indispensable for Flick. Before his latest setback, a distal biceps femoris tear, he had started 13 games and surpassed 1,000 minutes, orchestrating Barcelona’s play with intelligence and rhythm. Even in the 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid, he battled through visible fatigue and stayed on the pitch until the closing stages, only to receive a second yellow card in the final minutes of the match.

The injury comes after an exhausting run of 41 consecutive appearances, but Barca believe the enforced pause may help him reset physically. As he continues recovery, Pedri has taken time to reflect on the lessons and influences that shaped his development, transitioning from a youngster surrounded by legends to a leader guiding the next wave. That reflection naturally leads into his comments on those who moulded him.