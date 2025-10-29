Getty Images Sport
Barcelona rocked by another significant injury loss with Pedri the latest star to be ruled out after Clasico loss
Pedri sidelined after hamstring tear adds to Barca’s injury crisis
Barcelona have confirmed that Pedri has suffered a tear in the distal biceps femoris muscle in his left thigh, ruling him out for several weeks. The midfielder, who looked visibly fatigued during the 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid, was unable to train the following morning and instead worked in the gym as medical staff assessed the damage.
The club released an official statement: “The first team player Pedri has suffered a tear in the distal biceps femoris muscle in his left thigh. The player’s recovery will dictate his return to action.”
The 22-year-old has been Flick’s most consistent performer this season, starting all 13 of Barcelona’s competitive fixtures and logging over 1,000 minutes, more than any other player in the squad. Moreover, he started all four of Spain's World Cup qualifying matches across September and October. His relentless workload appears to have caught up with him, with fatigue and overuse likely contributing to the latest setback.
Pedri was already due to miss this weekend’s clash with Elche due to suspension, having been sent off at the end of the Clasico loss, but will now be sidelined through the international break, missing the Champions League match against Club Brugge and the La Liga fixture versus Celta Vigo. AS reports that the Canary Islander midfielder could be out for up to three weeks.
Barca’s growing fitness concerns deepen Flick’s challenges
Pedri’s injury compounds an already dire situation for Barcelona’s medical department. The club are currently without several key players, including Raphinha, Gavi, Ter Stegen and Andreas Christensen, while Lamine Yamal, Jules Kounde and Ferran Torres continue to nurse lingering fitness issues. The losses have left Flick with limited options, particularly in midfield, where Pedri’s creativity and control have been crucial.
It’s the latest in a long string of injury blows that have derailed Barcelona’s early-season momentum. The Catalans have already endured damaging defeats against Paris Saint-Germain, Sevilla and Madrid, slipping five points behind Los Blancos in La Liga. The situation highlights not only Flick’s tactical challenges but also the physical strain on a squad stretched thin by fixture congestion.
Flick turns to youth as Pedri joins growing injury list
Flick now faces the difficult task of patching together a midfield without his most influential player. The German coach is expected to rely on academy graduates such as Marc Casado, Marc Bernal, Fermin Lopez, and Dro Fernandez in the coming weeks.
While Robert Lewandowski, Joan Garcia and Dani Olmo are nearing full fitness, their returns are unlikely to offset the impact of losing Pedri, who is widely seen as the “metronome” of Barca’s midfield. The young Spaniard’s technical ability, intelligence, and vision have been irreplaceable, with his injury forcing Flick to consider tactical adjustments heading into a busy run of fixtures.
Setback before key fixtures tests Barcelona’s depth
With the Catalan giants still reeling from their Clasico defeat, Flick’s immediate focus is on stabilising results ahead of the international break in November. The Blaugrana face Elche this weekend, followed by Club Brugge in the Champions League and Celta Vigo in La Liga, all matches they must navigate without Pedri. Should his recovery go as planned, the Spain international could return to the fold after the break for crucial encounters against Athletic Club and Chelsea, but the Catalan club will not rush him back given his injury history.
For German coach Flick, Pedri’s absence could hardly come at a worse time. As the injury list grows, so does the pressure and Barcelona’s response to their recent slump in the next few weeks may determine whether they remain in contention for domestic and European honours this season.
