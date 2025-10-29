Barcelona rocked by another significant injury loss with Pedri the latest star to be ruled out after Clasico loss

Barcelona have confirmed that Pedri has suffered a tear in the distal biceps femoris muscle in his left thigh, ruling him out for several weeks. The midfielder, who looked visibly fatigued during the 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid, was unable to train the following morning and instead worked in the gym as medical staff assessed the damage.

The club released an official statement: “The first team player Pedri has suffered a tear in the distal biceps femoris muscle in his left thigh. The player’s recovery will dictate his return to action.”

The 22-year-old has been Flick’s most consistent performer this season, starting all 13 of Barcelona’s competitive fixtures and logging over 1,000 minutes, more than any other player in the squad. Moreover, he started all four of Spain's World Cup qualifying matches across September and October. His relentless workload appears to have caught up with him, with fatigue and overuse likely contributing to the latest setback.

Pedri was already due to miss this weekend’s clash with Elche due to suspension, having been sent off at the end of the Clasico loss, but will now be sidelined through the international break, missing the Champions League match against Club Brugge and the La Liga fixture versus Celta Vigo. AS reports that the Canary Islander midfielder could be out for up to three weeks.