In an interview with Sport Bild before the DFB-Pokal final against VfB Stuttgart, Hainer gave his verdict on the season. "The league title is always our top priority. Winning the double would, of course, be the icing on the cake," he explained, adding: "We're thrilling people with our football; in our matches against Real and Paris, we received worldwide acclaim – even from people who don't usually support FC Bayern."
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"There's only one club they admire": FC Bayern's Herbert Hainer recounts a conversation with Real Madrid's hierarchy
In general, his club is "in top form and sets international standards"; as proof, Hainer cited a particular compliment: "When we were having lunch together in Munich ahead of our Champions League match, the representatives from Real Madrid said there was only one club they looked to for inspiration: FC Bayern. We're not dependent on an outside investor."
The structures of top international clubs
Bayern Munich won the quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid 4–3 and, after their 2–1 first-leg victory, advanced to the semi-finals. There, the German side was eliminated by defending champions Paris Saint-Germain, who are backed by Qatari investors. In the final, PSG will face Arsenal, the newly crowned English champions owned by American billionaire Stan Kroenke. Indeed, most leading English clubs—Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool—are also foreign-controlled.
Real Madrid, meanwhile, remains a members' club, just like its Spanish arch-rival FC Barcelona; yet both sides still splash out on transfers and rack up substantial debts. By contrast, the spun-off FC Bayern AG is debt-free and 75% owned by the registered association, with long-standing sponsors Adidas, Allianz and Audi each holding 8.33%.
Real and Bayern have met many times in the Champions League. Early on, the Bavarians were Real's "Bestia Negra" ("dark beast"). Over the past decade the tide turned, yet this season Bayern has regained the upper hand.