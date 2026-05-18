On Sunday, Chelsea FC officially confirmed what had become clear in the preceding days: Xabi Alonso will be the Blues' new manager for the coming season. Many observers probably asked themselves, "Why is he putting himself through this?" Even if he were not arriving from a highly complicated and, in the most negative sense, turbulent spell at Real Madrid—why Chelsea of all places? Why move straight to another troubled club with inherent chaos potential?
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There is one key difference compared to his predecessors. That is why Xabi Alonso is heading for more drama at Chelsea FC
While Alonso's four-year contract, running until 2030, undoubtedly includes a generous salary, a telling detail in Chelsea's official announcement hints at what mattered most to the new boss. While Chelsea introduced his immediate predecessors, Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior, as "Head Coaches", the club calls Alonso "Manager". That distinction may appear minor, yet it signals far-reaching authority over daily operations.
As "Manager", Alonso wields more influence than his immediate predecessors, especially over squad selection and transfer policy. Reports suggest he did not demand this title; instead, it reflects a strategic shift at BlueCo, the consortium that took over Chelsea in 2022. By combining managerial and sporting-director responsibilities, Alonso can now shape Chelsea's long-term future more sustainably. His appointment hints that the club may finally show the patience needed to build a genuinely formidable team from the ground up.
Maresca, who arrived in summer 2024 to great fanfare, ultimately did not receive that patience from Chelsea's owners. The Italian had guided the club back into the Champions League with a fourth-place finish the season before, won the Club World Cup in the summer of 2024, and, at the time of his dismissal around the turn of 2025/26, was still in fifth place—a position now beyond Chelsea's reach.
- Getty/GOAL
Xabi Alonso experienced a situation at Real Madrid similar to that of his predecessor at Chelsea.
Maresca still had to leave, so just over four months ago Chelsea began planning a new, potentially lengthy project. In early January they quickly appointed Liam Rosenior—who had enjoyed great success with fellow BlueCo club Racing Strasbourg in France—as Maresca's successor. "This is a club with a unique spirit and a proud history full of title wins. My job is to protect that identity and build a team that embodies those values in every game and continues to win trophies," Rosenior stated on his appointment.
Yet building a team—a task Alonso now also faces—proved impossible for Rosenior. The 41-year-old lasted just three and a half months: after a promising start, a swift downturn ended his tenure. Seven losses in eight matches prompted Chelsea to pull the plug at the end of April, despite having given him a contract until 2032. His downfall was partly due to a failure to win over several high-profile players, with some in the dressing room refusing to take him seriously.
That same dynamic ultimately undermined Alonso's ill-fated spell at Real Madrid. After a highly successful stint at Bayer Leverkusen, the 44-year-old moved to the Bernabéu last summer, eager to shape a new era at a club where he had also played. Months before his dismissal, reports suggested that his methods had alienated several stars, with Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and others said to have distanced themselves from the coach despite his reputation. Those rifts in team dynamics undermined hopes of sustained success; Alonso reportedly called his squad a "nursery" because of the constant bickering.
Could a similar fate await Alonso at Chelsea? Roseniors' experiences hint at trouble, yet the Blues are betting on Alonso's aura—bolstered by his playing career and his championship-winning stint at Leverkusen—to command far greater respect than his predecessor enjoyed. At BlueCo, the conviction is that Cole Palmer and colleagues will buy into Alonso's methods. The club's four-year surveillance of Alonso underscores their conviction that his past successes and personal aura will win over the dressing room. Having masterminded Leverkusen's title triumph, he arrives at Stamford Bridge as the long-awaited dream manager.
Is Xabi Alonso unlocking Chelsea's full potential?
Another factor that makes it entirely understandable why Alonso sees potential at Chelsea is the undoubted quality already present. With Enzo Fernández and Moises Caicedo, the Blues boast two of the world's best central midfielders, while Cole Palmer supplies creative brilliance. Up front, highly rated talents such as Estevao and Jamie Gittens add pace and promise, while Jorrel Hato provides defensive solidity at the back and Levi Colwill, sidelined by a cruciate ligament injury, remains poised to return to his world-class trajectory.
Alonso can clearly help these talents mature further and, with his tactical know-how, mould them into a unit capable of challenging for major honours in England and Europe. A few tweaks are still needed, notably a long-overdue top-class goalkeeper and extra support for Joao Pedro up front so he can become a more reliable goalscorer.
Alonso will have studied Chelsea's situation closely before accepting this mammoth task; had events gone differently, the Liverpool job that went to Arne Slot might have been his. At Anfield, where he is an icon and one of his three dream clubs (Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Liverpool) is based. However, the chaos at Real Madrid may have prompted Alonso to change course and deliberately pick a club with no personal history, where failure would carry less individual stigma.
From a purely objective perspective, the bold move to Chelsea represents a significant risk for the former world-class midfielder's coaching career, which began so brightly. If Alonso fails at his second major European club, his reputation as a coach will suffer its first lasting blow. In this light, he is clearly taking a chance, especially as the challenges at Stamford Bridge appear immense.
- Getty Images
Xabi Alonso at Chelsea FC: Walking a tightrope
The English club's bloated squad, laden with numerous XXL contracts, currently lacks clear structure and often appears assembled at random. Alonso's first task is to clear the deck: he must spell out who stays and who goes. He also needs to establish a clearer hierarchy and, amid all this youthful energy, add a dash more experience. It is therefore no surprise that reports suggest Alonso will target players with proven winning mentalities when the first transfer window opens this summer.
As is well known, Chelsea has the financial firepower for a large-scale overhaul. The Blues will look to leverage their new boss's reputation in the transfer market, actively recruiting top targets with the career-development platform that working with Alonso provides. That is critical for a club currently tenth in the table, set to miss out on Champions League football and possibly even European competition altogether.
The real test will be the club's patience if early setbacks occur and the project stalls. Will Alonso, unlike his short-lived predecessors Maresca and Rosenior, be granted the time he needs? Since Thomas Tuchel's departure three and a half years ago, Chelsea have cycled through five managers—Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino, and, most recently, Rosenior—all of whom failed to settle. Antonio Conte, who lasted two years from 2016 to 2018, remains the last Blues boss to stay in the job for more than 18 months.
"It was clear from my discussions with the owners and the sporting management that we share the same ambitions," Alonso emphasised. From 1 July, he will do everything in his power to ensure that the risk he is taking in London pays off. The line between a bold decision and a wrong choice is a fine one.
Xabi Alonso's predecessors: Chelsea FC's last five managers
Coach
Appointed
End of tenure
Matches
Points per game
Graham Potter
8 September 2022
2 April 2023
31
1.42
Frank Lampard
6 April 2023
30 June 2023
11
0.45
Mauricio Pochettino
1 July 2023
30 June 2024
51
1.78
Enzo Maresca
1 July 2024
1 January 2026
92
1.97
Liam Rosenior
8 January 2026
22 April 2026
23
1.52