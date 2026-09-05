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Theo Walcott and Ian Wright admit Arsenal made a massive mistake missing out on Chelsea's new star
Walcott admits transfer frustration
Walcott admitted he wishes Arsenal had signed Rogers ahead of Chelsea, as reported by Metro. The Gunners bolstered their squad with Bruno Guimaraes, Ezri Konsa, and Christos Tzolis, but missed out on several marquee attacking targets. Xabi Alonso's Chelsea ultimately swooped in to sign Rogers in a huge £117 million deal shortly after the World Cup.
When picking between Tzolis and Rogers for a combined XI, Walcott did not hide his disappointment regarding the missed opportunity. "Tzolis, I like him, but it’s Rogers," Walcott said. "We should have got him, oh well."
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Wright left gutted by Chelsea move
Wright was equally disappointed by the failure to bring the midfielder to the Emirates Stadium. Speaking to Stick to Football, Wright explained that Mikel Arteta specifically wanted a difference-maker to complement Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, and Kai Havertz. "I think we did need Rogers," Wright stated. "You say we have got those types of players but that is what Mikel wanted. It is a position where we need that player. Of course Saka is back, Odegaard is back, Havertz is back and playing together, but he wanted that difference-maker. He is the one we were linked with ages ago and he would have loved to have come, I can feel it."
Arteta defends Arsenal transfer strategy
Arsenal explored moves for Vinicius Junior and Julian Alvarez, but both rejected the chance to join. Wright suggested this pursuit ultimately cost them. "There’s something that’s happened with Arsenal with the way they were going for Vini," Wright added. "If you’re a player and you see a team going for him, you think, 'I thought they were interested in me?'. It is the player the manager wanted. Chelsea thought, well if you’re not going to pay it, we’ll pay it. I’m gutted, I would have loved him to come."
Meanwhile, Arteta insisted Arsenal have no regrets. "The selling of players can come from different aspects as well. It’s not always the same one. That’s part of the responsibility we have at the football club," Arteta explained.
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What happens next?
Rogers has already made a bright start to life at Stamford Bridge, registering one goal and one assist in his first two games. The midfielder will now have the perfect opportunity to show Arsenal exactly what they missed out on when Chelsea travel to face Arteta's side at the Emirates on Sunday.
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