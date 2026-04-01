"That's actually impossible": A BVB transfer flop leaves Sven Mislintat stunned

Immobile moved from Torino to Dortmund in 2014 for a transfer fee of €18.5 million, where he was expected to fill some big shoes. Mislintat was head scout at the Black and Yellows at the time and recalled: “When we sold Robert Lewandowski in 2014, we adopted a different recruitment philosophy for the first time in our search for his replacement. We signed Ciro Immobile, the Serie A top scorer, in an attempt to play it safe. He performed sensationally in Italy both before and after that – but he didn’t work out at all for us. That’s actually impossible when you see him scoring goals.”

At the time, BVB were still managed by Jürgen Klopp and had reached the Champions League final the year before. Dortmund generally focused on signing young, promising players at that time. But when striker Lewandowski moved to Bayern on a free transfer, the aforementioned paradigm shift took place.