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Tearful Bethany England announces she will leave Tottenham this summer
An emotional farewell
England, the Tottenham captain and one of the most prolific forwards in Women's Super League history, is set to depart the club this summer. The striker confirmed the news in a deeply emotional video message, marking the end of a stint that began with a high-profile move from Chelsea in early 2023. According to The Guardian, the decision rested with the club, as Spurs look to pivot toward a younger squad under a new recruitment strategy.
Addressing the fans directly, England expressed her gratitude for the impact the club had on her career during a difficult personal period. England said in her emotional message posted across the club's official social media channels to the fans: “From the very beginning you gave me something I didn’t even realise I was searching for: your warmth, your belief, and your unwavering support. You even made me feel seen again. In moments where I questioned myself, you never did. I came here hoping to rediscover something I had lost, but I am leaving with so much more than I’d ever imagined.”
Legacy of a WSL icon
The former Lionesses star, who has yet to officially retire from international duty, described Tottenham as “a place that was helping put me back together". Since joining from Chelsea, England has been a key figure for the Lilywhites, scoring 32 league goals. Notably, her 12 goals in her first six months were credited with single-handedly saving the club from the threat of relegation, firmly establishing her as a fan favourite and leader.
England is the WSL’s second-highest goalscorer in the division’s 15-year history, with 89 goals, leaving her just eight behind record-holder Vivianne Miedema. In March, she reached a significant milestone by becoming only the seventh player to surpass 200 WSL appearances, proving her longevity at the highest level of the English game.
Tottenham's aggressive squad evolution
The departure of the club captain is part of a wider, more radical overhaul at Tottenham. The club has already announced several summer exits, including Amy James-Turner, Luana Bühler, Charlotte Grant, Josefine Rybrink, and Kit Graham, who has been at the club since they joined the top tier in 2019. The Guardian reports that Spurs intend to be "aggressive and highly ambitious" in the upcoming transfer market as they seek to bridge the gap to the WSL's traditional top three.
Despite the decision not to offer a new deal, the parting with England is said to be amicable. The forward, who earned 26 caps for her country and scored 11 goals, is expected to have no shortage of suitors when she becomes a free agent. This season, she remains Spurs' top scorer in the league with seven goals in 19 appearances, helping the team secure a comfortable fifth-place standing.
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Tribute to a defining leader
Club officials were quick to praise the impact England has had on the professional culture at Tottenham. Managing director Andy Rogers highlighted her role in elevating the women's programme since her arrival. “Bethany’s leadership has shaped a defining era in the history of Tottenham Hotspur Women,” Rogers told the club’s media channels. “Upon arrival she drove a rise in standards, professionalism and desire, and she has continued to uphold and push these values throughout her time here.”
Rogers also emphasised that her influence extended far beyond the pitch, noting her commitment to the club's community initiatives and fan engagement. He added: “As well as her incredible contributions on the pitch, Bethany has been instrumental in connecting with our fans to bring them closer to the team and committing herself to our foundation to ensure we are making a positive impact on the community. Bethany has etched her name in Spurs Women history and can leave feeling proud of the lasting impact she has made.”