According to French newspaper L'Equipe, an increasing number of Real Madrid players are frustrated with the 27-year-old forward's antics.
Translated by
Teammates take issue with selfish behaviour: Kylian Mbappé appears to be increasingly isolated at Real Madrid
Reports claim Mbappé has recently shown an extremely "self-centred" attitude on and off the pitch, a behaviour that has drawn strong disapproval within the club. His perceived plethora of privileges is also rankling.
He is alleged to have shown disrespect to a member of staff during training and to have arrived 40 minutes late for a team lunch, on both occasions facing no punishment.
As a result, Mbappé is becoming increasingly isolated within the squad, maintaining close ties only with his French teammates—Ferland Mendy, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Eduardo Camavinga.
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Is Kylian Mbappé deliberately distancing himself from Real Madrid?
Spanish outlets report that the 27-year-old's injury, picked up during the 1-1 draw with Betis Seville, may be a convenient excuse to put distance between himself and Real Madrid.
Sources claimed the forward had "had enough" of the club and wanted space from both the dressing room and the coaching staff. Reports pointed to repeated clashes with Jude Bellingham, as well as a frosty relationship with manager Álvaro Arbeloa, stemming from Mbappé's dissatisfaction at the team's preference for Vinicius Júnior. The pair's strained bond has been well documented.
Vinicius reportedly feels far more valued under Arbeloa, yet the coach's departure appears certain after a likely trophy-less campaign. Successors are already being sought behind the scenes—a move that would suit Mbappé.