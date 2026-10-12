'He taught me practically everything' - Nico Paz hails Cesc Fabregas for transforming his career at Como

Speaking to UEFA's official channels, with quotes via Tuttomercatoweb, Paz opened up about his transition from Real Madrid to Serie A. Paz joined Como in 2024 after struggling to break into the first team in Spain.

Under Fabregas, however, Paz has developed into one of the most creative players in the league. "He taught me practically everything," Paz explained. "I arrived here as a young player from Castilla. I’d played a few games for Real Madrid, but in the end I was a reserve-team player in a lower division."