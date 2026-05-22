Talks have reportedly already taken place, and FC Bayern could secure a substantial transfer fee from the sale of a player earmarked for a move

Reports indicate that initial talks have taken place, with the German record champions seeking a transfer fee of around €25 million for the South Korean's services.

Kim had previously plied his trade at Fenerbahce during the 2021/22 campaign, impressing enough to earn a €19 million move to SSC Napoli. A return to Turkey would require the 29-year-old to accept a substantial pay cut.

Bayern would not block a move, given that Kim was third in the centre-back pecking order last term, behind Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah. Josip Stanisic and Hiroki Ito remain in the squad, though Ito could depart for €20 million after two injury-hit seasons.