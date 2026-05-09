The 41-year-old is well versed in the assistant manager's role. He previously served in that capacity at Mainz 05 and Union Berlin, and he is now poised to sign a contract with FCB that runs until 2028.
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Surprise: Dante's assistant coach at Bayern Munich has reportedly been confirmed
Keyhanfar played football until 2019, reaching the Oberliga, and began coaching even before hanging up his boots.
Via SV Gonsenheim and Mainz 05's U19s, he moved to Austria in 2020 to join Red Bull Salzburg's reserve team, FC Liefering. He later worked in Mainz under Bo Svensson and spent several months at Union Berlin. Keyhanfar has already shadowed Jürgen Klopp. He has been out of work since the end of 2024.
He is now set to form a partnership with Dante in Bayern's youth setup. According to consistent media reports, the Brazilian will take charge of FCB's U23s in the summer and begin his coaching career there.
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Dante spent three years at Bayern Munich
Dante, 42, is still plying his trade for Ligue 1 outfit OGC Nice. The centre-back made 133 competitive appearances for FC Bayern between 2012 and 2015, winning the Bundesliga three times, the DFB-Pokal three times and the Champions League once.
He now succeeds Holger Seitz as coach of Bayern's U23 side; the 51-year-old has guided the second team since 2020 (with a brief break) and steered them to the Regionalliga title in 2018/19. Seitz will take on a new role within the club.