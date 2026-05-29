However, according to the Daily Mail, Paris Saint-Germain is now the likely destination for Konaté, despite the fact that Willian Pacho and captain Marquinhos are the club's first-choice centre-backs.

His imminent departure represents a significant setback for Liverpool FC. The 27-year-old made 51 competitive appearances last term as a regular partner to captain Virgil van Dijk. With new signing Giovanni Leoni sidelined by a cruciate ligament injury, Liverpool had only one fit backup centre-back, Joe Gomez, throughout the campaign.

As a result, Liverpool will almost certainly sign at least one more centre-back, and that pursuit could make BVB the unexpected loser. According to Sky and Sport Bild, the Reds are one of three clubs—alongside Real Madrid—allowed to trigger Nico Schlotterbeck's release clause of €50–60m this summer.

The centre-back, seen as a future captain at Signal Iduna Park, had only extended his contract from 2027 to 2031 in April after some deliberation, yet the deal reportedly includes a get-out clause. When he next took the field for Dortmund, supporters jeered the perceived gesture.

"Of course that wasn't what I'd hoped for, but everyone is free to say what they want. Things settled down in the following matches. I've put that behind me and am simply delighted that I've extended my contract," the 26-year-old said on Friday during a press conference on the fringes of the DFB training camp ahead of the World Cup in Herzogenaurach.

Sport Bild adds that the clause is due to expire "sometime in July"—roughly around the World Cup final on 19 July. Schlotterbeck insists he has no plans to use the tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico as an additional shop window for suitors.

"I don't see the point in putting myself in the shop window just for the sake of a World Cup. I'm clearly focusing on the World Cup. I don't intend to play particularly well just to secure a contract," he said.