Getty Images
Staggering cost of Ruben Amorim sacking revealed as Man Utd release financial results
Massive payout adds to growing managerial costs
The club’s quarterly figures, released on Wednesday, revealed that the decision to part ways with Amorim and his backroom team in January resulted in a significant payout. This follows a pattern of expensive exits at the Theatre of Dreams, coming just over a year after the club paid £14.5 million to dismiss Erik ten Hag and his staff.
Amorim, who departed with 18 months remaining on his contract, left the club in a precarious position after a dismal run of form. However, the financial blow of his departure has been softened by the club's subsequent recovery under the guidance of Michael Carrick.
The former United midfielder has overseen an incredible climb up the Premier League table, taking the side from the depths of last season's 15th place finish to a final standing of third, ensuring a return to the riches of the Champions League.
- Getty Images
Carrick provides financial boost
The appointment of Carrick as Amorim’s successor has yielded immediate results on the pitch, leading to a significant upturn in broadcast revenue. For the quarter ending March 31, revenue in this sector increased by 57.1 per cent to £64.9m. This boost is largely attributed to anticipated prize money from a third-place finish in the Premier League, a massive improvement from the 15th-place finish recorded in 2025.
Addressing the current state of the club, chief executive Omar Berrada said: “We feel very positive about the club’s progress this season and the continuing positive impact of our business transformation initiatives. Finishing third in the Premier League and securing qualification to next season’s Champions League is testament to our men’s team’s improved form on the pitch. Michael Carrick has done an excellent job in the 17 games he has overseen and we are delighted that he will continue as head coach.”
New commercial deals offset losses
While matchday and broadcast revenue have remained strong, sponsorship income saw a 9.4 per cent dip over the last quarter, falling to £38.5 million. This was primarily due to the expiration of the club's training kit deal with Tezos. However, United have moved quickly to rectify the shortfall by securing a record-breaking £20 million-a-year agreement with Betway for the training apparel sponsorship.
Berrada also highlighted success across other areas of the club, stating: “Our women’s team reached the quarter-final in the Women’s Champions League and also reached the final of the League Cup for the first time and will be participating once again in the World Sevens Series. On the academy side, reaching the FA Youth Cup and Premier League 2 play-off finals is also an indication of our continued commitment to youth development.”
- Getty Images Sport
What next for Manchester United?
Looking ahead, United will prepare for a much-anticipated return to the Champions League under Carrick's permanent guidance. Armed with a brilliant record of 12 wins from his first 17 games, the manager has earned the full backing of the board. With their financial guidance increased and a lucrative training kit sponsorship secured, the club are well-positioned to support their head coach in the upcoming summer transfer window.