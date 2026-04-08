Sokito
Sokito change the game: World's greenest football boot manufacturer drop fresh take on their Scudetta
Focus on comfort
Made up of more than 50% recycled materials, Sokito have shifted their focus to comfort as their speed boot takes on a new dimension. Using the same basis as the original but this time made from 'BioTech' material, it has a butter-soft feel without compromising the lightweight responsiveness athletes come to expect.
The one-piece upper construction means it is literally seamless, enabling a more consistent fit and reducing pressure points on the foot.
- Sokito
Inspired by nature
The Scudetta has been given a new paintjob to mark it's reinvention, with an iridescent emerald colourway taking inspiration from chameleons, amphibians and emeralds gleaming in the sunlight, very much in line with the brand's identity as the greenest around.
"The BioTouch Emerald represents a breakthrough for Sokito. The next step in design, performance and sustainability," Sokito founder Jake Hardy said on the boot's release.
50% recycled materials
True to Sokito's core values, the boot is made up of more than 50% recycled materials, including laces that are made from 100% recycled plastic bottles and an outsole that is 89% castor beans.
- Sokito
Exclusive club
You can see the boot on-pitch among an exclusive group of players and Sokito investors, including Chelsea captain Millie Bright, and MLS stars DeAndre Yedlin and Ashley Westwood, with more to join the club soon.
The Sokito Scudetta BioTouch Emerald is available to buy now from sokito.com and selected retailers.