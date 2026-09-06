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Debut nightmare! Sofyan Amrabat speaks out after disastrous Ajax bow against PSV
A bittersweet debut in Amsterdam
According to ESPN NL, Sofyan Amrabat made his long-awaited debut for Ajax on September 5, 2026, featuring in a packed Johan Cruijff ArenA following his free-transfer arrival on a two-year deal. However, the midfielder's maiden appearance ended in disappointment as the home side suffered a 3-1 defeat against rivals PSV. Despite the negative result, Amrabat admitted he was proud to step onto the pitch and experience the atmosphere created by the supporters.
"Although I was happy to make my debut in a full Arena, I expressed disappointment regarding the match result," Amrabat noted when reflecting on his first appearance for the club.
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Assessing fitness and match readiness
Having only recently signed for the Eredivisie giants after spells with Feyenoord, Manchester United, and Fenerbahce, Amrabat addressed questions surrounding his physical condition. Having gone nearly three months without a competitive fixture, the Moroccan international conceded that throwing him straight into the starting XI would have been unrealistic. Instead, he praised the intense, back-and-forth nature of the contest, emphasizing that he thrives on high-octane matches.
"While I trained hard individually during the break, starting the match would have been unrealistic after not playing for nearly three months," Amrabat explained, adding that he enjoyed the "exciting, back-and-forth contest."
Addressing the flashpoints and team integration
The match also featured a controversial red-card incident involving Van Bommel, though Amrabat chose to keep his post-match comments measured. He stated that the incident was entirely clear to everyone watching before turning his attention to how the team is gelling. Having received a warm welcome following his arrival—building on his family's deep ties to Dutch football through his brother Nordin—Amrabat stressed that the squad needs time to grow and work hard.
"The incident with Van Bommel was clear to everyone watching and resulted in a red card, but I feel very welcomed and know the team needs time to grow," Amrabat stated regarding his early days in Amsterdam.
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Looking ahead to the title race
Despite the scoreline reflecting a 3-1 win for PSV, Amrabat felt the encounter was largely even, noting that Ajax grew into the game after equalising at 1-1 and missed chances to take the lead. Looking forward, the experienced midfielder made it clear that his primary objective is to roll up his sleeves and help guide the club back to the summit of Dutch football.
"I am here to work hard and help the team achieve its goal of becoming champions," Amrabat concluded as he shifts his focus to upcoming fixtures.
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