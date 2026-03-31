Sinner and Bezzecchi write to the national football team: "Azzurri, take us to the World Cup!"

The whole of the Italian sporting world is rallying behind the national football team as they face their final World Cup play-off in Bosnia tonight.





Today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport features messages from Marco Bezzecchi and Jannik Sinner.





The motorcyclist writes: “Come on lads, now it’s your turn. We all want to go to the World Cup, take us to America. It’s brilliant to win there, I can assure you. Jannik Sinner can tell you that too. When I saw him write my name and Kimi’s, I thought of the national football team as well. And so of all of us, summed up together in that ‘Italy’ he added on camera. We’ve had a fantastic weekend, and it was lovely to discover that each of us has taken a little piece of joy from the others’ successes. I think I’m one of the 4 or 5 Italians who don’t have a favourite team. Honestly. I’m not a huge football fan, but I’m a supporter of the national team. And in 2006, I was 7 years old. I’d love to experience a World Cup summer. To start again with the tradition that began during the 2021 European Championship, with Pecco Bagnaia, Fuligni and the other lads from Valentino Rossi’s Academy coming round to my house, with pizzas, to watch the matches. You can’t get more Italian than that.”



