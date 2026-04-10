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Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Simeone, after Barcelona’s complaint: ‘We’re used to that in Madrid’

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The Atlético Madrid star remains sidelined

Diego Simeone, Atlético Madrid’s manager, has commented on Barcelona’s complaint to UEFA after the Catalan side lost to the Rojiblancos.

Barcelona lost 2-0 at home to Atlético Madrid last Wednesday in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

Barcelona lodged an official protest with UEFA, citing errors by Romanian referee Stefan Kovacs.

Atlético now turn their attention to Saturday’s La Liga clash with Sevilla, before hosting Barcelona in Tuesday’s return leg.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the Argentine shrugged off the protest, telling reporters, “We live in Madrid and we are used to this sort of situation.”

He added, “For those who understand, it’s very simple, and it doesn’t affect us at all.”

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  • FC Barcelona v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    I have not complained about the pressure at Real Madrid.

    The Argentine coach noted, “Are you complaining about the pressure from Real Madrid? I haven’t complained. I was simply responding to a comment made about Barcelona, and I said that we’re used to this sort of thing in Madrid.”

    On goalkeeper Oblak’s fitness, he said, “He’s not yet ready to travel with us. He’s very keen, and we’ve had a good chat with him. He’s a very important player for the team and we need him. We hope he’ll be ready on Tuesday.”

    On Sevilla’s relegation fight, he admitted, “It’s more complex than a quick answer. I can’t explain everything that’s happening.”

    He added that Sevilla had been a significant chapter in his career and personal life, thanking the club and city for their support and wishing them well while still aiming for Atlético’s desired performance on the pitch.

    Atlético currently sit fourth in La Liga with 57 points, while Sevilla, in 17th, have 31.

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