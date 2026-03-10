Signs of a transfer? Cologne's Said El Mala takes surprising action, following Florian Wirtz's example

El Mala's previous advisor, who comes from the Cologne area and also looked after his older brother Malek, was last seen on Chelsea FC's premises at the end of February. The Blues are considered to be interested in signing him in the summer. According to information from Sport Bild, Newcastle United scouts were also at the stadium to watch the talented attacker in the match against BVB.

A change of advisor often indicates a possible transfer – rumours about El Mala leaving Cologne in the summer have been circulating for some time. Brighton & Hove Albion reportedly made an offer of €30 million in January, which was rejected. The Seagulls are said to be planning to improve their offer this month. Chelsea and Newcastle are said to have only made preliminary enquiries.

In addition, there has been repeated speculation in the recent past about interest in El Mala from BVB and FC Bayern Munich. However, there is no knowledge of any concrete offers from the two Bundesliga clubs.