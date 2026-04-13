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Shock as Premier League transfer move 'could be on the cards' for PSG star Ousmane Dembele
Contract talks stall for the Ballon d'Or winner
According to a report from L’Equipe, Dembele is currently refusing to engage in contract extension talks with PSG. The 28-year-old remains a pivotal figure for Luis Enrique, but the club have been forced to put negotiations on hold. The Ballon d’Or winner is the highest-paid player in the squad, as revealed by the French publication's salary special, while his existing deal with the reigning European champions runs until the summer of 2028.
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Key reasons behind the current delay
There are several reasons behind Dembele's desire to wait before putting pen to paper on any new agreement. He wants to know the club's salary cap for the upcoming season, while timing is also an issue as the winger does not want to discuss his future until after this summer’s World Cup. This cautious approach suggests he is aware that a strong tournament could significantly increase his leverage. Furthermore, his decision is heavily linked to how far PSG progress in the Champions League. Having secured a 2-0 victory in the quarter-final first leg, he is currently preparing to face Liverpool at Anfield in the return fixture.
Potential destinations include England and Saudi Arabia
In the event of talks between the two parties breaking down, L’Equipe claims that a Premier League transfer move "could be on the cards", while there is also interest from the Saudi Pro League. A switch to English football has long been a talking point for the forward, and the financial might of top Premier League clubs make them natural suitors. However, the Middle East presents a highly viable alternative. As N’Golo Kante’s move to Al-Ittihad previously showed, playing in the Gulf state is not an obstacle to featuring for the France national team, encouraging him to consider lucrative Saudi offers.
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What the future holds for Dembele
Looking ahead, the attacker will focus entirely on completing a successful domestic and European campaign, particularly navigating the crucial Anfield test, before leading France at the World Cup. If he ultimately decides to leave Ligue 1, a Premier League switch would undoubtedly dominate the upcoming summer transfer window.