Ashley Cole’s spell in charge of Cesena has got off to a difficult start. Having taken over from manager Michele Mignani (sacked following a 2-2 home draw with Frosinone), the English manager made his debut away at Mantova, who took the lead in the 6th minute thanks to an own goal by Zaro.

In the second half, three Cesena players (Guidi, Ciofi and Piacentini) were booked, and Mantova doubled their lead through Meroni in the 58th minute.

Cole tried to get his side back into the game with five substitutions: Cerri for Vrioni in the 60th minute, Bastoni and Olivieri for Ciervo and Corazza in the 63rd minute, and Amoran and Bisoli for Piacentini and Francesconi in the 75th minute.

But in the third minute of stoppage time, Mancuso sealed the deal, making it 3-0 to Mantova.

Cesena line-up (4-2-3-1): Klinsmann; Ciofi, Zaro, Piacentini (75' Amoran), Guidi; Francesconi (75' Bisoli), Corazza (63' Olivieri); Ciervo (63' Bastoni), Berti, Shpendi; Vrioni (60' Cerri). (Subs: Siano, Ferretti, Abbondanza, Arrigoni, Domeniconi, Kebbeh). Manager: Cole.