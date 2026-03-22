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Atalanta-Verona grafica

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Serie A, Atalanta v Verona LIVE

Follow the 30th round of Serie A LIVE with us.

Matchday 30 of Serie A

Atalanta v Verona

Goalscorers:


Back to winning ways in the league after three matches, two draws and a defeat, and following the resounding elimination in the Champions League round of 16 at the hands of Bayern Munich: Raffaele Palladino’s Atalanta take to the pitch at 3pm at the New Balance Arena in Bergamo, aiming to secure three points and keep alive their hopes of reaching the top four, moving to within seven points of Como, in this match valid for the 30th round of Serie A, against Paolo Sammarco’s Verona, now desperate, second from bottom and nine points adrift of safety. In the reverse fixture, Verona won 3-1.


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  • KEY OBJECTIVES AND HIGHLIGHTS:

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  • MATCH STATISTICS:

    Atalanta v Verona

    Goalscorers:


    ATALANTA (3-4-2-1): Carnesecchi; Scalvini, Djimsiti, Kolasinac; Zappacosta, de Roon, Ederson, Bernasconi; De Ketelaere, Zalewski; Krstovic. Manager: Palladino


    VERONA (3-5-2): Montipò; Nelsson, Edmundsson, Valentini; Belghali, Akpa Akpro, Gagliardini, Harroui, Frese; Bowie, Orban. Manager: Sammarco


    Bookings:

    Sent off:

    Referee: Ayroldi

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Serie A
Verona crest
Verona
VER
Fiorentina crest
Fiorentina
FIO
Serie A
Lecce crest
Lecce
LEC
Atalanta crest
Atalanta
ATA