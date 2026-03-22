Serie A, Atalanta v Verona LIVE

Matchday 30 of Serie A

Atalanta v Verona

Goalscorers:





Back to winning ways in the league after three matches, two draws and a defeat, and following the resounding elimination in the Champions League round of 16 at the hands of Bayern Munich: Raffaele Palladino’s Atalanta take to the pitch at 3pm at the New Balance Arena in Bergamo, aiming to secure three points and keep alive their hopes of reaching the top four, moving to within seven points of Como, in this match valid for the 30th round of Serie A, against Paolo Sammarco’s Verona, now desperate, second from bottom and nine points adrift of safety. In the reverse fixture, Verona won 3-1.











