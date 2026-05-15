English Premier League side Brentford FC has recently joined the race to sign El Mala. According to kicker, the club is preparing a €40 million offer, which may suffice for Cologne if El Mala fails to impress on the international stage at the World Cup.

Last summer Brighton had already shown interest, but the youngster chose to begin his first Bundesliga campaign with FC instead. His performances, especially in the first half of the season, drew the attention of several top Bundesliga clubs, and Chelsea are also reported to have monitored his progress.