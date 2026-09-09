Scott McTominay heart surgery update as Napoli issue official statement after ex-Man Utd star undergoes procedure in Manchester

The 29-year-old Scotland international travelled to Manchester on Tuesday to undergo the planned operation at Spire Manchester Hospital. Napoli fans had been concerned after the midfielder was absent from recent squad selections, but the club has moved quickly to reassure supporters that the procedure went exactly as intended. The Serie A giants released an official statement to provide clarity on the situation and the timeline for his return to the pitch.

"On Tuesday morning, Scott McTominay underwent an ablation procedure at Spire Manchester Hospital," Napoli said in a statement. "The operation was a complete success. McTominay will rest for two weeks and then resume training." The player himself has been vocal about his condition, ensuring fans that the surgery was a proactive measure rather than an emergency response. He said recently: "I'm fine, the procedure was something I'd planned to do with the club for quite a while."