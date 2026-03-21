Sassuolo’s Berardi is blunt: “They’re talking about Scansuolo… We’re not interested”

Sassuolo captain Domenico Berardi spoke to DAZN after the 1-1 draw away at Juventus, a match from the 30th round of the Serie A season: "We try to give our best in every game. People talk too much: ‘Scansuolo’... but we don’t care. Sometimes we get the result and sometimes we don’t: today we managed it and we’re happy with the performance we put in.”