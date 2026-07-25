Salma Paralluelo completes blockbuster transfer to OL Lyonnes on four-year deal after Barcelona exit

The World Cup winner is scheduled to report for the start of Lyonnes' pre-season training on July 27 before her official public unveiling four days later. The versatile attacker will be aiming to make an immediate impact in France after signing off her Barcelona career in style by scoring twice in the Women's Champions League final against her new club. She is projected to serve as a central figure in Lyonnes' frontline as they target domestic and European glory in the 2026-27 campaign.