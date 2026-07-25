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Salma Paralluelo completes blockbuster transfer to OL Lyonnes on four-year deal after Barcelona exit
Lyonnes secure Paralluelo signing
Lyonnes have officially confirmed the signing of Spain international forward Paralluelo on a four-year contract running through to 2030. The 22-year-old arrives as a free agent after bringing her time at Barcelona to an end amid failed contract talks in June. The move marks the former sprinter's first spell outside her native Spain, mirroring the summer departures of former team-mates Alexia Putellas, Mapi Leon, and Ona Batlle.£50 bonus
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- AFP
Reunion with Jonatan Giraldez
Paralluelo’s switch to France sees her reunite with Giraldez, the manager who oversaw the most prolific campaign of her career when she registered 34 goals and seven assists during the 2023-24 season in Catalonia. Across four seasons in Barcelona colours, the former Villarreal star racked up 72 goals in 131 appearances while securing 14 major honours, including three UEFA Women's Champions League titles and four Liga F crowns.
French giants build superteam
Her arrival further underlines Lyonnes' huge ambitions to assemble a star-studded squad capable of dominating European football. The Spanish forward completes a high-profile summer recruitment drive for the French giants, joining an impressive wave of new additions that already includes Caroline Weir, Maria Luisa Grohs, and Johanna Rytting Kaneryd.
- Yigit Örme
Preseason preparations begin swiftly
The World Cup winner is scheduled to report for the start of Lyonnes' pre-season training on July 27 before her official public unveiling four days later. The versatile attacker will be aiming to make an immediate impact in France after signing off her Barcelona career in style by scoring twice in the Women's Champions League final against her new club. She is projected to serve as a central figure in Lyonnes' frontline as they target domestic and European glory in the 2026-27 campaign.
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