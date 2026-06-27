'This is what old-timers can do!' - Rudi Garcia lashes out at 'ugly' Kevin De Bruyne, Leandro Trossard and Romelu Lukaku criticism as five-star Belgium win World Cup group

After the game, Garcia reject the criticism aimed at Belgium's senior players, saying their performances had answered those questioning their age and importance to the national team.

"I really can't stand it when my four leaders are called 'veterans'. It's ugly. It is awful. If you are lucky enough as a country to have players of this caliber, then encourage them," he explained, as quoted by HLN. "And with that, they gave the answer. Leandro with two goals, a goal and an assist from Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu with a goal. You see, this is what Belgium's old hands can do. I just wanted to emphasize that.

"I heard about it (the criticism). It was even being discussed in France. It didn't give me any extra motivation. I have confidence in all my players. Look, they can only really respond in one place, and that is on the field. And that is what they have done.

"Take Leandro, for example. He is not highly appreciated by the outside world for what he does for the national team, but he has proven himself on the field once again. Furthermore, I have nothing more to add to this."