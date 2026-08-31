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Muhammad Zaki

'Pure intensity!' - Ronald Araujo admits to being completely SHOCKED by Premier League pace following Liverpool loan transfer from Barcelona

R. Araujo
Liverpool
Barcelona
Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
Premier League
LaLiga

Liverpool’s summer signing Ronald Araujo has admitted he is still coming to terms with the relentless pace of English football following his high-profile loan move from Barcelona. The Uruguayan international arrived at Anfield to bolster a defensive line that saw Ibrahima Konate depart for Real Madrid earlier in the window.

  • Araujo adjusting to life on Merseyside

    Liverpool moved decisively to secure Araujo on a temporary deal ahead of the current campaign. The 27-year-old defender was brought in to fill the void left by Konate following the Frenchman's transfer to Real Madrid.

    The Reds also viewed the Uruguayan as vital cover for the right side of their defence. This tactical decision was prompted by Jeremie Frimpong's early struggles to make an immediate impact at right-back since his own arrival at the club.

    Following a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest, the versatile centre-back reflected on his initial experiences in England. Having featured as a substitute against both Newcastle United and Forest, Araujo is still coming to terms with the relentless nature of the division.


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    A harsh physical awakening

    The former Barcelona captain did not hide his surprise when discussing the demanding transition to English football. "From the moment I pulled on this Liverpool shirt, I realised what the Premier League is all about," Araujo stated, via Foot Mercato.

    "The pace is on another level entirely: it’s pure intensity, heavy physical duels, and you don’t get a second to think," he continued. "Coming off the bench in these first few matches against the likes of Newcastle and Forest, you quickly realise that you have to be at 100 per cent the second your boots touch the pitch."

    Comparing his new surroundings to the Spanish top flight, the defender highlighted a clear divide in playing styles. "Don't get me wrong, you can never disrespect La Liga," he added. "It's a league defined by incredible tactics and technical brilliance, and winning titles there taught me a lot. But the Premier League is on another level when it comes to raw physical power and sheer pace."


  • Forging a path at Anfield

    Despite the initial shock, Araujo views the Premier League's gruelling demands as the ultimate defensive crucible. He believes that succeeding in England serves as the highest possible benchmark for an elite centre-back.

    "I honestly believe that if a defender can establish himself in this environment, if he can assert himself, survive the weekly battles, and thrive in England, he could return to La Liga and absolutely dominate without any trouble," Araujo concluded. "Every minute I spend here is a fight, and I’m ready to fight for my place at Anfield."


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    A familiar test on the European stage

    Araujo will hope to push for his first start as Liverpool travel to face Ipswich Town in their next Premier League outing. With Frimpong struggling for form and Konate departed, the Uruguayan has a prime opportunity to claim a permanent spot in the starting XI.

    Attention will then turn to Europe, where the Reds begin their Champions League campaign at Anfield against Atletico Madrid. The European opener presents a very familiar challenge for Araujo, who knows Diego Simeone's side inside out from his time in La Liga.