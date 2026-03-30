Romelu Lukaku hits back at Napoli exit rumours as striker clarifies Belgium rehabilitation after 'noise' surrounding injury recovery

In a direct address to the fanbase, Lukaku stated: "This season has been very challenging for me, between the injury and personal loss. I know there has been a lot of noise over the last few days about my situation and it is important to clarify everything. The truth is that in recent weeks I didn’t feel well physically, I underwent some checks while I was in Belgium and it turned out there was inflammation and fluid in the iliopsoas muscle, near the scar tissue," the forward explained.

"It is the second problem I have had since I returned at the beginning of November. I chose to do the rehabilitation in Belgium so that I can be ready when called upon."

"I think most of you saw the interview I did in Verona: I could never turn my back on Napoli, never. There is nothing I would want more than to play and make my team win, but right now I have to make sure I am clinically 100%, because lately I wasn’t and this also weighed on me mentally."



