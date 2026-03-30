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Romelu Lukaku hits back at Napoli exit rumours as striker clarifies Belgium rehabilitation after 'noise' surrounding injury recovery
Lukaku dismisses exit rumours
Rumours had begun to swirl that Lukaku’s decision to seek treatment abroad without explicit initial permission indicated a desire to distance himself from the Serie A giants. Lukaku has reportedly angered the Serie A side by refusing to return to the club's training ground after he withdrew from the Belgium squad, instead opting to stay in his homeland. However, the 32-year-old was quick to dismiss any suggestion that he is looking for an escape route from Naples, stressing his deep connection to the club and its supporters.
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Pledging loyalty to Napoli
In a direct address to the fanbase, Lukaku stated: "This season has been very challenging for me, between the injury and personal loss. I know there has been a lot of noise over the last few days about my situation and it is important to clarify everything. The truth is that in recent weeks I didn’t feel well physically, I underwent some checks while I was in Belgium and it turned out there was inflammation and fluid in the iliopsoas muscle, near the scar tissue," the forward explained.
"It is the second problem I have had since I returned at the beginning of November. I chose to do the rehabilitation in Belgium so that I can be ready when called upon."
"I think most of you saw the interview I did in Verona: I could never turn my back on Napoli, never. There is nothing I would want more than to play and make my team win, but right now I have to make sure I am clinically 100%, because lately I wasn’t and this also weighed on me mentally."
Focusing on a full recovery
The rehabilitation process is expected to keep the striker in Belgium for at least another two weeks. This period is seen as critical for the forward to regain the physical sharpness that has been lacking since his return to Italy. Lukaku admitted that his inability to perform at his peak has taken a toll on his psychological well-being as well as his physical output.
"It has been a very intense year, but in the end I will make it and I will help Napoli and the national team reach their respective goals when I am called. That's all I want," he concluded. The goal remains for the striker to return for the final push of the season as Napoli look to secure their objectives in domestic competition.
- AFP
Maintaining contact with the club
Despite the initial friction regarding his whereabouts, reports suggest that communication lines between Lukaku and Napoli management remain open. The club are monitoring his daily progress as he works through the inflammation in his iliopsoas muscle, hoping that this intensive period of recovery in Belgium will provide a long-term solution to his fitness woes.
The coming hours are expected to bring further developments as the club and player coordinate the final stages of his recovery program. For now, Lukaku remains firm in his stance: his focus is entirely on getting back to fitness to lead the line for both club and country as soon as he is medically cleared to return to action.