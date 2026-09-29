Roma say no! Paulo Dybala and Nahuel Molina blocked from travelling to Argentina for Lionel Messi's farewell

In a move that has sparked significant conversation across the Atlantic, AS Roma have officially declined requests from Dybala and Molina to travel to their homeland for Lionel Messi's final appearance in an Argentina shirt.

The legendary forward is preparing to bring the curtain down on his historic international career in a specially arranged friendly against Benin, but two of his closest former teammates will not be in the stands at the Estadio Monumental to witness the occasion. The club’s stance comes despite the deep personal and professional bonds both players share with the Inter Miami superstar, who led them to World Cup glory in Qatar.

The Italian giants released a formal statement on Tuesday to clarify their position, confirming that both Dybala and Molina would be required to remain at the Trigoria training base during the upcoming international window.