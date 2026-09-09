'Azzurri revolution!' – Roberto Mancini prepares shock call-ups for 10 uncapped talents

An Azzurri revolution is predicted as Roberto Mancini prepares to name an expanded 30-man Italy squad for four UEFA Nations League fixtures. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the manager has travelled extensively across Europe to monitor potential new additions for the national team.

Facing Belgium, Turkey, and France in quick succession, Mancini is tipped to introduce fresh blood to manage squad rotation.

Several young talents who have yet to earn a senior international cap are predicted to feature in the squad.