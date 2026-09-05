'I was very clear!' - Roberto De Zerbi stands by Mykhailo Mudryk Ballon d'Or claim after reuniting at Tottenham

Mudryk has largely failed to justify the €100m investment Chelsea committed to in January 2023. De Zerbi acknowledged the 25-year-old's recent difficulties, which included a lengthy absence from elite football following a suspension.

"Until now, he has had many problems," De Zerbi added. "The last problem, the suspension for whatever was the problem, but the [outcome] is clear. And now his challenge is to respect all his qualities because he's a great player.

"He has to leave this season in a right way, not too [much] pressure, but it is the right moment for him to show [his ability] because if Chelsea paid €100m four years ago. I think they brought a lot of big, big players and to spend €100m, I think they thought very well about the qualities of Mudryk."