AFP
Teenage sensation Rio Ngumoha feels 'very proud' after record-breaking display inspires Liverpool to fight back from two down against Villarreal
Electric youngster sparks memorable recovery
Liverpool recovered from a disastrous start at Anfield as teenage winger Ngumoha inspired a thrilling 4-3 victory over Villarreal. Early defensive blunders allowed Georges Mikautadze and Sergi Cardona to give the Spanish visitors a shock two-goal cushion. However, Alexis Mac Allister struck twice alongside efforts from Ronald Araujo and Florian Wirtz to complete the hosts' dramatic revival.
- News Images
Young forward reflects on accolade
Ngumoha earned a standing ovation when substituted in the 73rd minute after setting up Araujo's equaliser before teeing up Mac Allister's second. In doing so, he became the youngest player in Liverpool's history to register a Champions League assist.
Reflecting on his Player of the Match award, Ngumoha said: "I really had fun tonight. If the team doesn't play well, I don't play well. It was a great night and I'm really happy."
On setting the new club milestone, he added: "It's a great honour. I'm very happy with it. It makes me very proud."
Manager and team-mate laud teenager
Aged 18 years and 52 days, Ngumoha became the third-youngest player to provide multiple assists in a Champions League game behind Warren Zaire-Emery and Theo Walcott.
Speaking to Amazon Prime, Liverpool midfielder Mac Allister praised the youngster's match-winning impact: "Rio was amazing tonight, he made the difference. He was really important and I'm glad for him. The quality he has is clear, everyone knows. He worked really hard off the ball."
Manager Andoni Iraola echoed that admiration, telling Amazon Prime: "I'm really happy with Rio. He's trying to improve everything that we try to correct. He is playing a lot more on the right and he has adapted well. He's becoming a more complete player. He's still only 18."
- Getty Images Sport
Reds maintain perfect European momentum
The hard-fought triumph preserves Liverpool's flawless continental record with three victories from three matches in the Champions League league phase. Iraola will now demand greater defensive concentration from his squad as the Premier League giants navigate a demanding run of domestic and European fixtures. Meanwhile, Villarreal must swiftly regroup following late defensive vulnerabilities before resuming their domestic campaign in La Liga.
Follow GOAL on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting