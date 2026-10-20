Liverpool player ratings vs Villarreal: Mac Allister and teenage sensation Rio Ngumoha star as Reds edge seven-goal thriller

The Reds were stunned early when Georges Mikautadze opened the scoring just four minutes in, and Sergi Cardona doubled the visitors' lead before the half-hour mark. Refusing to fold, Andoni Iraola’s men leaned into their tactical persistence; Alexis Mac Allister pulled one back with a header before Ronald Araujo levelled the scores in first-half stoppage time.
The momentum shift was fully realized in the second half following the introduction of Florian Wirtz. Mac Allister secured his brace in the 65th minute, and Wirtz swiftly added a fourth just three minutes later. While a late strike from Tani Oluwaseyi -set up by a dangerous Ayoze Pérez cross- ensured a nervous finale, the hosts held firm to secure their third consecutive win, climbing to second place with nine points.
Meanwhile, Villarreal dropped to 19th with just three points. The attacking output was sublime, yet the defensive transitions will remain a point of scrutiny. Here, we review the Liverpool player ratings from an unforgettable encounter.