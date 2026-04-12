Rio Ngumoha has rare 'special quality' as Arne Slot praises Liverpool teenager's Mohamed Salah-esque goal

The match against Fulham followed a familiar pattern where Liverpool struggled to maintain control, but Ngumoha's moment of brilliance changed the complexion of the afternoon. Slot admitted that the individual quality of the 17-year-old was the catalyst for the victory, preventing Fulham from capitalising on their own period of dominance before Salah eventually made it 2-0.

"That's something different than what we've usually seen with us," Slot said. "I think we started off really well, first 20 to 25 minutes we were creating not the biggest chances but we had a few good moments in and around their penalty box. Then there were indeed five to 10 minutes where I felt like, ‘OK, Fulham is now coming into the game’ and we all know, because you guys, I see always the same faces [in the press conferences], we all know what’s going to happen then with us: we concede. Today, at last, exactly at that moment Rio had his moment and that tells you how crucial goals are and how crucial momentum is. Because what if we, in the same game today, would have conceded in that 10 minutes? It would have been a completely different game."