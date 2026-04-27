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Man Utd Red ShirtMatchWornShirt/RED
Richard Martin

Revealed: Why Man Utd will play with a different front-of-shirt sponsor vs Brentford

Manchester United
Brentford
Manchester United vs Brentford
Premier League

Manchester United will be wearing a different front-of-shirt sponsor than usual in Monday's Premier League match against Brentford in order to raise funds for the fight for health around the world.


  • United to wear special edition shirt vs Brentford

    Michael Carrick's side will take to the pitch against Brentford wearing a special edition shirt with (RED) as the front-of-shirt sponsor. And thanks to a partnership between United, MatchWornShirt (MWS) and (RED), fans and collectors will be able to get their hands on the match-worn, issued and signed shirts from those from the starting XI and substitutes.

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  • Manchester United v Bournemouth - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    'Turning passion into something bigger'

    Tijmen Zonderwijk, co-founder at MatchWornShirt, said: "These shirts represent the very best of football - moments on the pitch transformed into meaningful impact off it. By bringing fans closer to the game they love, we’re turning that passion into something bigger, helping to raise critical funds and awareness for life-saving global health programmes around the world."


  • 'Each shirt tells a story'

    Kate Charles, Managing Director of (RED), said: "This collection shows how purpose-driven partnerships can turn the power of sport into real-world impact. Each shirt tells a story from the pitch, while also helping to fund life-saving global health programs in communities where they are needed most."

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  • Manchester United FC v West Ham United FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Shirts available for one week

    The shirts will be made available to fans and collectors via the MWS website and app, running from April 27 to May 2. Fans can learn more about the auction and participate via www.mws.com.


Premier League
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Brentford crest
Brentford
BRE