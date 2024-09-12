Man City's 115-charge FFP hearing to start on MONDAY – with Premier League champions waiting to discover fate after talk of point deductions, fines or demotion from English top-flight
The start date for Manchester City’s 115-charge Financial Fair Play (FFP) case has been set, with the Premier League giants set to learn their fate.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Blues accused of monetary mismanagement
- Deny all allegations of any wrongdoing
- Fighting case before judgements are delivered