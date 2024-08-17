Man City are 'very positive' about winning 115-charge FFP case – with club legend explaining why crunch September hearing will likely see Premier League champions avoid relegation threat
Manchester City are “very positive” about winning their 115-charge Financial Fair Play case, with Paul Dickov explaining why the Blues look innocent.
- Charges revealed in February 2023
- Long-running saga coming to a close
- Ruling expected before end of year