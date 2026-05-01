Two weeks after being struck on the head by a flying bat, referee Takuto Kawakami remains unconscious in hospital. The Nippon Professional Baseball Organisation (NPB) confirmed this to local media.
Translated by
Referee still unconscious! Serious accident keeps Japan on tenterhooks
Kawakami, 30, was umpiring behind home plate during a match in Tokyo on 16 April when José Osuna (Tokyo Yakult Swallows) lost control of his bat, which flew and struck the umpire on the left side of his head. Kawakami collapsed immediately and was rushed to hospital.
Surgeons performed emergency surgery before he was transferred to the intensive care unit. The NPB later reported that Kawakami has been moved to a standard ward, though his level of consciousness remains unchanged.
The incident has sparked a debate about safety measures for referees.
It was Kawakami's first outing as the home-plate umpire. Osuna quickly issued a public apology. "I am very sorry for what happened," he wrote on social media platform X.
The Japan Professional Baseball Players Association released a statement wishing the injured umpire a speedy recovery, while the incident has sparked a broader debate about umpire safety in Japan. The NPB has yet to comment on any possible consequences.