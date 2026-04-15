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Tom Hindle

Real Madrid player ratings vs. Bayern Munich: Eduardo Camavinga, what are you doing? Silly red card sees Blancos' Champions League hopes dashed in chaotic second-leg loss

Player ratings
Real Madrid
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Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
Champions League
E. Camavinga
A. Guler
K. Mbappe

A moment of madness from Eduardo Camavinga saw Real Madrid's remontada hopes dashed in a 6-4 aggregate loss to Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The Frenchman picked up a late red card to blow a tight game wide open. Bayern capitalised with a pair of late goals to win 4-3 on the night and Los Blancos were sent home with a whole host of regrets after a chaotic encounter.

But it might have been different. Madrid enjoyed a dream start - even if it was rather gifted to them. With less than 60 seconds gone, Manuel Neuer passed inexplicably to the feet of Arda Guler, who whipped into an empty net from 30 yards. But Bayern responded. Their goal was a simple one. Joshua Kimmich whipped a cross in under the bar. Alex Pavlovic nudged Andriy Lunin out of the way and nodded home.

But Los Blancos showed their Champions League quality. Guler was at it again after 30 minutes, whipping a free-kick into the top corner via Neuer's outstretched hand. And then it was pretty much madness. Bayern had a couple of good penalty shouts turned down. Harry Kane made up for any complaints by scoring from just inside the area.

Kylian Mbappe restored parity on aggregate again, tucking home off a classic counter-attack and the second half was far more like the contest that most expected. Madrid dropped deep and hit on the break. Concrete chances were few and far between. Both keepers were tested, but a clear look on goal never really came.

A moment of stupidity, in truth, broke it open. Camavinga was already on a yellow when he picked up the ball and delayed a Bayern free-kick. The referee showed no hesitation in brandishing a second yellow. It opened up the game - and Bayern capitalised. Diaz stuck the killer blow, cutting inside and firing an angled shot into the far corner. Michael Olise added another late on, and Madrid were left to rue ill-discipline, and confront a season that will now surely finish without a trophy.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from the Allianz Arena...

  • Ferland Mendy Real Madrid 2025Getty

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Andriy Lunin (5/10):

    A mistake gifted Bayern their first, but he could do nothing about the other three.

    Trent Alexander-Arnold (6/10):

    A very Trent type of performance. Did some truly ridiculous things on the ball at times, but was also vulnerable defensively.

    Eder Militao (6/10):

    Lost track of Kane on Bayern's second. Otherwise, pretty good in his duels and distributed well enough.

    Antonio Rudiger (5/10):

    Dragged out of position by Bayern's roaming front four. Will feel he could have marked Pavlovic more effectively on Bayern's first, too.

    Ferland Mendy (6/10):

    A really good shift for an hour. Kept Olise about as quiet as can be asked and offered some forward thrust, too. Then ran out of legs.

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  • Jude Bellingham Real Madrid 2025-26Getty

    Midfield

    Arda Guler (7/10):

    Took his first goal immensely well. His second was even better. Created chances aplenty.

    Federico Valverde (6/10):

    A good shift on both sides of the ball, and made sure there was a real midfield battle.

    Jude Bellingham (8/10):

    Immense in a box to box role. Won it back, drove forward, and distributed well.

    Brahim Diaz (6/10):

    Put the hard yards in, created a couple of chances, and was removed on the hour. Did well enough.


  • Kylian MbappeGetty

    Attack

    Kylian Mbappe (7/10):

    So dangerous on the break. Grabbed a goal, tested Neuer with regularity. Would've had an assist had he fed Vini once or twice.

    Vinicius Jr (6/10):

    Played a lovely pass to set up Mbappe's goal. Hit the bar right before half time. Nothing quite came off for him in the second.

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  • Alvaro Arbeloa Real MadridGetty

    Subs & Manager

    Eduardo Camavinga (3/10):

    Looked good for two minutes, then picked up a silly red that cost his team the tie.

    Thiago Pitarch (N/A):

    No time to make an impact.

    Franco Mastantuono (N/A):

    No time to make an impact.

    Alvaro Arbeloa (5/10):

    Kept it simple and basically picked his best XI. Couldn't have really improved on his decisions - was merely let down by individual moments. Can he keep this job now?

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