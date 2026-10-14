Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho launches savage attack on Barcelona over Negreira case while praising Italy for Calciopoli

Mourinho has never been one to shy away from controversy, and his latest comments have sent shockwaves through the footballing world. Speaking ahead of a massive Champions League clash at the Stadio Olimpico, the Portuguese tactician took a moment to reflect on the differences between how Italy and Spain handle major corruption scandals. The former Inter Milan and Roma boss expressed his admiration for the way the Italian authorities dealt with the 2006 match-fixing investigation that changed the landscape of Serie A.

"I’ll just tell you one thing. Congratulations to Italy. You know why? Because it’s the only country where Calciopoli was truly Calciopoli. The only one. Because what happened in Spain, everyone knows what happened, and still, you don’t breathe well. Until now, nothing happened, nothing happened," Mourinho told Amazon Prime, as quoted by Football Italia.