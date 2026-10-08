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Genoa CFC v SSC Napoli - Serie AGetty Images Sport
Khaled Mahmoud

Reunited with Mourinho? Real Madrid eyeing sensational move for former Manchester United star Scott McTominay

S. McTominay
Real Madrid
SSC Napoli
LaLiga
Serie A

Scott McTominay could be set for a stunning move to the Santiago Bernabeu as Real Madrid reportedly weigh up a move for the Napoli midfielder. The Scotland international has been in sensational form since leaving Manchester United, attracting interest from his former mentor Jose Mourinho.

  • Los Blancos consider shock midfield reinforcement

    As reported by The Sun, Real Madrid have emerged as surprise contenders to sign Napoli midfielder McTominay to bolster their squad in the upcoming January transfer window, capping a remarkable journey for the Scot since his departure from Manchester United in 2024 that saw him become a central figure in Napoli's historic Scudetto-winning campaign - contributing 13 goals and six assists to prove he could thrive at the highest level of European football away from English football.

    Building upon his stellar campaign, the reigning 2024-25 Serie A MVP maintained his exceptional form the following term, finding the back of the net 14 times and providing four assists across 44 appearances in all competitions.

  • FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-MAN UTDAFP

    Standoff in Naples opens the door

    Despite his success on the pitch, there are growing whispers of discontent behind the scenes at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. With two years remaining on his current deal, McTominay is reportedly seeking a lucrative new contract with the Partenopei, though negotiations over an improved extension have yet to reach a breakthrough.

    Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is reportedly not making a new contract for the Scotsman a priority at this stage. This lack of urgency from the Italian club's hierarchy has put several elite European teams on high alert, with Real Madrid leading the chase. Should a move to the Santiago Bernabeu materialize, it would reunite McTominay with a very familiar face in Mourinho - the manager who handed the midfielder his senior professional debut during their time together at Manchester United.

  • Overcoming fitness hurdles in Italy

    The transfer speculation comes at a time when McTominay has shown immense resilience both on and off the field. He recently returned to full training after undergoing heart surgery in September to correct an irregular rhythm.

    In a formal communication regarding the player's health, a Napoli statement read: 'On Wednesday, Scott McTominay underwent further diagnostic tests, which showed that he is fit to play. [He] therefore resumed training with the rest of the team after the period spent training separately.'

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  • SSC Napoli v Como 1907 - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Slow start, squad challenges and Frosinone test ahead

    On the pitch, McTominay has made just two appearances this season, while his side Napoli currently sit ninth in the Serie A standings with seven points - six adrift of table-toppers Roma. The Partenopei will now prepare to welcome Frosinone to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Saturday in their first fixture back following the international break.

Serie A
SSC Napoli crest
SSC Napoli
NAP
Frosinone crest
Frosinone
FRC
LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Villarreal crest
Villarreal
VIL