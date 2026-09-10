ANP
Raphinha shuts down Ballon d'Or talk after scoring brace in Barcelona's Champions League opener
Raphinha shines in centre-forward role
Raphinha returned to his devastating best as Barcelona made a winning start to their Champions League campaign. Deployed as a centre-forward, the Brazilian captain netted a brilliant brace to inspire a dominant home performance in front of the Catalan supporters.
His first goal involved leaving two defenders on the ground following a sharp cutback, while his second came from a timed run set up by Pedri.
The double took Raphinha's impressive tally to eight goals in just five matches at the start of the season.
- ANP
Skipper demands perfection on home turf
Speaking after the final whistle, Raphinha highlighted the high standards required when playing in front of Barcelona's home crowd. The 29-year-old expressed satisfaction with how the squad controlled the tempo from the opening whistle.
He emphasized the need to maintain consistency across a long campaign to ensure continuous success.
"Playing in front of our fans, we have to play almost perfect football," Raphinha said. "We've been very good from the start, controlling the game. Starting like this gives us a lot of confidence.
Raphinha reveals pep talk for Lamine Yamal
Raphinha also demonstrated his leadership off the ball, revealing how he encouraged team-mate Lamine Yamal before the teenager scored from a free-kick. Seeing Lamine lose focus during frustrating moments, the captain offered crucial words of support.
The Brazilian embraced Lamine during the goal celebrations, expressing joy at seeing his fellow winger return to the scoresheet.
"I know when he's losing focus because things aren't going his way," Raphinha explained. "I was trying to encourage him. I'm very happy he scored, I'm sure he needed that goal."
- Joan Gosa
Forward shuts down Ballon d'Or talk
While smiling about his hard work and rich vein of form, Raphinha's mood shifted when asked about his absence from the Ballon d'Or shortlist. The captain swiftly dismissed the subject, preferring to focus entirely on collective achievements with Barcelona.
His goalscoring display reaffirmed his status as a key leader in the squad under heavy expectations.
"I don't talk about that, I talk about Barcelona," Raphinha concluded. "We're having a spectacular season."
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