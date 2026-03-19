29' – A chance for Rakow: Ivi Lopez sends in a low cross and Brunes’s shot is blocked by the Viola defence.

8' - Rakow respond through Repka, who shoots from the edge of the box but fails to hit the target.

4' - Kean enters the box and shoots, only for Svarnas to parry the ball away. The ball falls back to the Italian striker, but he fails to convert the rebound.